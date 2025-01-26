Banglalink's Parent Veon Eyes Space-Based Connectivity For Bangladesh With Starlink

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Veon Ltd, a Dubai-based telecommunications company and owner of the mobile operator Banglalink, is exploring opportunities to bring satellite-powered cellular services to Bangladesh in partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink.

The move aims to bridge connectivity gaps in areas where terrestrial networks fall short, particularly during natural disasters such as floods or periods of shortages.

Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of Veon revealed the plan during an interview with the at the World Economic Forum in Davos recently.

"It's not only about the war situation. Terrestrial networks have their limits," said Terzioglu, adding, "During times of floods or energy deficiencies, which our markets are exposed to, we truly believe that markets need both space-based and terrestrial network coverage."

Veon's Ukraine subsidiary, Kyivstar PJSC, has already partnered with Starlink to provide satellite-to-cell services.

If Veon and Starlink collaborate to enter Bangladesh, the service will be provided through Banglalink, reports said citing a Banglalink official.

