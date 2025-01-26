Bajaj Group Launches 'Bajaj Elevate India' Campaign On Republic Day, Highlighting Impactful CSR Initiatives

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Group is proud to announce the launch of its Republic Day campaign, Bajaj Elevate India – Viksit Bharat Dhyeya Hamara, celebrating its long-standing commitment to empowering rural communities. As part of the campaign, the group will release five teaser videos followed by a 28-minute CSR film, which will air on DD Kisan on 26th January at 4:00 PM. The will also be available on Bajaj Group's YouTube channel.

Watch the film here: Bajaj Elevate India (Hindi) Bajaj Elevate India (English) - YouTube

Shishir Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Foundation and Bajaj Group Patriarch

The film highlights the transformative work of the Bajaj Foundation, the CSR arm of Bajaj Group, operating through the Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust in Sikar, Rajasthan, and the Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation in Wardha, Maharashtra, and Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. Over the past 15 years, these trusts have positively impacted more than 5 lakh families and touched the lives of over 22 lakh individuals by addressing challenges like water scarcity, farmer suicides, and rural poverty through their key initiatives driving sustainable agriculture, water resource management, women empowerment, livelihood opportunities and skills development for the youth.

Bajaj Group's Republic Day Greetings with Bajaj Elevate India campaign



Commenting on the campaign, Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Foundation and patriarch of Bajaj Group , stated, "As the grandson of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, a visionary who championed rural empowerment, and the son of Shri Kamalnayan Bajaj, I feel honored to continue their mission of nation-building and self-reliance. Together with my sons, Kushagra Bajaj and Apoorv Bajaj, we are committed to creating sustainable, self-reliant communities. I am happy that DD Kisan has decided to telecast our film on their channel that has a dedicated viewer base from our country's farming community. Our aim is to reach out to each and every Indian primarily our rural communities and inspire them to become self-reliant problem solvers in this era of growth and collaboration. I urge to watch our film and associate with Bajaj Group's enduring commitment to a Viksit Bharat envisioned under the leadership of our honourable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi.”



Key Highlights of Bajaj Foundation's Work include



Rejuvenated 245 rivers and constructed over 8,000 water-harvesting structures, benefiting 90,000+ families.

Trained 1.25 lakh farmers in natural farming and made 1.6 lakh acres chemical-free.

Formed 4,421 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting 56,000+ families and promoting women's empowerment.

Supported in the establishment of over 40 Farmer Producer Organisations across Maharashtra and Rajasthan that have over 10000+ shareholders turning farmers to Agro entrepreneurs.

Installed 6,000+ biogas plants and distributed 4,000+ solar units to support renewable energy in rural areas. Regular health camps and mobile dispensaries have reached 37,000+ villagers.



Bajaj Group, led by Group Chairman Kushagra Bajaj , is a diversified conglomerate with a rich legacy in both business and philanthropy. Its flagship entities include:



Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited: India's one of the largest sugar and ethanol manufacturing company with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day, producing 800 Kilo Litres of Ethanol per day.

Bajaj Consumer Care: A leading name in the FMCG sector with popular brands like Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil and Bajaj 100% Pure Oils. Bajaj Energy along with Lalitpur Power generation Company Limited: A prominent player in the thermal power generation industry producing 2430MWs in Uttar Pradesh.



While driving industrial growth, the Bajaj Group remains deeply rooted in its social responsibility ethos, aligning its business practices with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Viksit Bharat (developed India).



For more information, visit or



Social Media Handles: @thebajajfoundation @bajajgroupofficial



