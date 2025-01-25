33 TN Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy, Three Boats Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 33 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Three mechanised boats, reportedly of high value, were also seized, said officials.

The arrested fishermen hail from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

According to Tamil Nadu Coastal authorities, the occurred during the early hours of Sunday (January 26). The fishermen have been arrested on charges of violating the IMBL.

This incident has reignited concerns over the safety and livelihood of fishermen in the region.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 12, urged immediate diplomatic intervention to secure the release of detained Indian fishermen.

Expressing deep concern, CM Stalin highlighted the frequent arrests that have created fear and uncertainty among fishing communities in Tamil Nadu.

“The recurring arrests have caused significant economic hardship and undermined the traditional livelihood of our fishermen. It is imperative to take swift action to ensure their release, along with their seized boats,” CM Stalin wrote.

Fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu have strongly condemned the arrests, calling for urgent intervention by the government. Antony John, a fishermen's leader from Rameswaram, criticized the Union government for failing to address the persistent issue.

“It is no longer safe for us to fish in the Palk Bay. We have not only lost our livelihoods but also our properties to the Sri Lankan authorities,” he said, adding that around 270 trawlers have been impounded since 2018. This has left many fishermen unemployed and burdened with mounting debts.

Rajagopal C.M., another leader from Thangachimadam, echoed similar sentiments, accusing both the Union and State governments of neglecting the plight of fisherfolk.

Reports indicate that since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats. Many of the detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan jails, sparking widespread protests and demands for government action.

The latest incident underscores the urgent need for a coordinated diplomatic approach to address the recurring arrests and safeguard the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's fishing communities.