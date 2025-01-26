Islamic Jihad Demands Releasing 30 Palestinians In Exchange For Israeli Female Hostage

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Jan 27 (IANS) The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement demanded that the Israeli release 30 Palestinians in exchange for Israeli female hostage Arbel Yehud.

Mohammed al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the movement, told Xinhua that the movement has informed international mediators that Yehud was still alive.

The movement agreed to the conditions that would be reached through mediators, including the release of Yehud before next Saturday in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners, said al-Hindi.

Israel is trying to obstruct the ceasefire deal, he said, noting that Israel was supposed to allow the return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, which has not happened so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Hindi said that the issue is on its way to being resolved, and that the movement is waiting for the mediators to provide a practical response regarding allowing the return of the displaced to northern Gaza.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Israel will not allow Palestinian residents to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip for the time being.

The statement noted that the ban will apply until the release of Arbel Yehud, who was scheduled to be freed on Saturday but was not among the four Israelis released by Hamas, is arranged.

Earlier, Gaza saw the second hostage swap as Hamas freed four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, a part of a six-week ceasefire starting January 19.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency confirmed that four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza had returned to Israel after being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a neutral intermediary that ensured the smooth and secure implementation of the exchange.

The hostages embraced tightly their parents in tears of joy, a video released by the IDF showed.