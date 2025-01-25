Donald Trump To Rejoin WHO After Signing Withdrawal Order? US President Says, 'Maybe We Would...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald said on Saturday that he may consider rejoining the World Organization. This comes just days after ordering a US exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the pandemic and other international health crises.

While speaking at rally in Las Vegas, he said,“Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up."

The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on January 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

Being the top WHO donor, the US contributed about $130 million per year to help cover its global health preparedness and response, along with efforts to address HIV, tuberculosis, and childhood vaccination, according to US media reports.

A potential US exit could significantly impact its funding. In the 2024-25 budget cycle, US contributions amounted to $662 million, or 19% of the organization's total revenue, according to the WHO.

While speaking to the Las Vegas crowd, Trump expressed his frustration as the U.S contributed more to the WHO than China, despite China having a much larger population.

Taking to X, the organisation wrote ,“The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization...We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”