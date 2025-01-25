6Th Regular Meeting Of The National Confederation Of Eritrean Workers

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers held its 6th regular meeting on 23 January in Massawa under the theme“Always Ready for Development.”

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the activity report presented by Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation. An action plan for 2025 was also adopted.

According to the report, the Confederation organized over 200 seminars and meetings focusing on the role of workers in nation-building, Eritrea's human and natural resources, the importance of strengthening workers' organizations, and the history and participation of Eritrean workers to the national struggle and resilience.

On women's issues, the report noted that training on labor and workplace matters was conducted in the Central, Anseba, Northern, and Southern Red Sea regions. In collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, vocational training was provided to about 100 youth from the Northern and Southern Red Sea regions. Additionally, over 700 workers received training in skills such as handicrafts, tourism, computer technology, networking, poultry farming, and beekeeping at the Massawa Vocational Training Center.

In terms of foreign relations, the Confederation participated in various conferences and meetings, both in person and virtually. It also held discussions with representatives of various associations and continues to work on establishing new partnerships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.