Czechia Drafts Plan For Integrating Ukraine, Moldova Into EU Internal Market - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic has prepared a "non-paper" on the steps that need to be taken so that Ukraine and Moldova can gradually integrate into the European internal market.

That was reported by Euroactiv with reference to informed sources who gave the outlet access to the draft document, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that at the end of January 28, for European Affairs Martin Dvorak plans to submit to the EU Council the paper on the gradual integration of the two countries into the EU internal market. Ahead of that, Foreign Minister Jan Lipawsky is to inform his colleagues in Brussels about the initiative, the publication adds.

In this "non-paper", Czech diplomacy develops specific proposals for measures in individual sectors, in particular, in energy, agriculture, and telecommunications. Media reports say that the document states that further economic integration of Ukraine and Moldova through expanded free trade agreements will significantly support these countries in countering Russia's malign influence. Czech diplomacy also claims that both countries will receive tangible rewards and incentives to continue working on reforms. In addition, this will be beneficial for both the EU itself and its internal market.

As for the EU internal market, according to the Czechs, one of the“paths” for Ukrainian and Moldovan companies to it could be the Erasmus program for young entrepreneurs. Also, according to the authors of the non-paper, it would be desirable to train local institutions in Ukraine and Moldova in investment verification.

The document also mentions the inclusion of Ukraine and Moldova in EU roaming, strengthening cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, and the gradual unification of data protection standards.

"(It is necessary) to promote further integration of the two countries and the EU in terms of the energy market, including the expansion of interconnections with the EU, in order to ensure security of supply and stability of energy transmission," reads the section focused on energy. Here, the Czechs also emphasize, for example, the need to facilitate cooperation in areas such as energy efficiency, nuclear safety and ensuring the independence of the energy market regulator.

According to the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Moldova need more support and assistance to meet climate and environmental conditions, such as updating their low-emission strategies. The EU can also help map and remedy the environmental impacts of Russian aggression.

In the agricultural sector, it is said that it is necessary, among other things, to "continue to support the liberalisation of bilateral trade with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova after the possible expiry of autonomous trade measures in June 2025."

The Czech Republic offers other ideas, in particular in the field of transport, quality control of goods or technical assistance in the enlargement process, etc.

The plan has reportedly already found support from eight countries (Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Germany, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, and Sweden), with others likely to join. If the Czech presidency manages to attract enough states to join, the ideas could turn into concrete legislative proposals.

As previously reported, the Czech Republic supports Ukraine at all possible levels in its fight against Russia as an aggressor state, as well as in its accession to the European Union.