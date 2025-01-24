Proud To Sign For AC Milan: Kyle Walker On His Loan Move

(MENAFN- IANS) Milan, Jan 25 (IANS) Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has completed a loan move to Italian giants AC Milan, where he will spend the rest of the season. Reflecting on the move to Serie A, the defender said he is proud to join the Italian side.

The England international underwent a medical with the seven-time European Cup winners on Thursday before finalising the deal. The agreement includes an option for Milan to make the 34-year-old defender's move permanent at the end of the season.

Walker, a six-time winner with City, joins fellow English players Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham at the San Siro. He will wear the number 32 shirt and could make his debut this Sunday when Milan hosts Parma in Serie A.

In a social media post, Walker expressed his excitement towards the new chapter of his life.

"'I'm delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan! A club with such rich history, one I've followed since I was a kid. It's an honour to join and I can't wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started. I'm very much looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to beginning this journey with my family in Italy," he wrote in the post.

"Thank you to Mark Rankine, the journey continues. Finally a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, both on and off the pitch. See you soon!"

Walker joined City from Tottenham in 2017 for 50 million pound and has since made 319 appearances, playing a key role in the club's treble-winning campaign of 2022-23. He has been part of all six Premier League title-winning squads under Pep Guardiola.

The right-back, who has earned 93 caps for England, last featured for City on January 4 against West Ham. After the game, Walker informed Guardiola of his decision to leave.

In a statement on their official website, Manchester City said: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kyle the very best of luck for the rest of the season."

Walker's departure comes shortly after City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush in a 59 million pound deal from Eintracht Frankfurt.