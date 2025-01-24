420 With CNW - US Border Patrol Asks Court To Dismiss Businesses' Lawsuit On Marijuana Seizures In New Mexico

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The U.S. and Border Protection (CBP) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are asking a judge to dismiss a case brought by New Mexico-licensed cannabis businesses. The businesses allege that the agencies unlawfully seized state-regulated cannabis products and arrested staff members at checkpoints within the state.

According to CBP and DHS, federal law takes precedence over state law as...

