Qatari Publications Garner Large Turnout At Cairo International Book Fair

Cairo: Qatari publications in the 56th Cairo International Fair (CIBF) have brought a big turnout, with Doha recording its largest-ever engagement in the annual cultural event, held from January 23 to February 5.

The Qatari cultural production is exhibited across pavilions for the of Culture, the International Quran Contemplation Organization, the Qatar Academy and Dar Al Watad, Dar Rosa, and Katara publishing Houses.

Arab Publishers' Association (APA) Vice-President Ibrahim Al Buhashim Al Sayed told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar's wide participation reflects the great interest in displaying Qatari publications across various fields, opening the door for a wide interaction from the exhibition visitors.

He added that the Qatari publishers have always been keen to engage in the CIBF to spread the Qatari products to visitors, with the exhibition enjoying significantly diversified readerships.

In a related context, Head of the Scientific Publications Department at the Police Academy's Security Research and Studies Center Captain Mohammed Rashid Al Dosari said in a similar statement to QNA that the pavilion received a large number of visitors wishing to learn about the Academy's curricula and research-related publications and some peer-reviewed scientific journals, and the local, regional and international awards it earned.