Nagaland Guv Launches ‘Chief Minister’S Mobile Operation Theatre’ To Provide Doorstep Services

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Jan 26 (IANS) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan launched the 'Chief Minister's Mobile Operation Theatre' during the celebration of the 76th Republic Day here in the presence of Chief Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries.

Officials terming the new step as a pioneering initiative said that the 'Chief Minister's Mobile Operation Theatre' has been established to deliver advanced surgical and healthcare services to rural and remote areas of Nagaland.

Equipped with state-of-the-art keyhole surgery capabilities, this initiative aims to enhance access to specialised medical care, promote health equity, and reduce healthcare disparities in under-served regions, a senior health department official said.

The facility features a fully equipped mobile surgical unit, portable diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, X-Ray, endoscopy and blood testing equipment, along with instruments for minimally invasive surgeries.

According to the official, a dedicated medical team from Kohima Hospital, supported by doctors from both private and government healthcare establishments who are committed to serving underprivileged communities, would ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services directly to the doorstep of those in need.

The Mobile Operation Theatre not only provides life-saving interventions but also serves as a model for innovative healthcare delivery, effectively bridging the gap between urban medical facilities and the healthcare needs of remote populations.

The Governor stated that the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) has been growing in strength with 65 hospitals, each from within and outside the state, have been empanelled under the CMHIS, under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 76 AB PM-JAY hospitals are empanelled within Nagaland and 21,415 individuals have been benefited from the scheme.

He also said that under the Chief Minister's Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMLIS), a budget allocation of Rs 15 crore was made and 13 families have availed insurance benefits under this scheme and Ayushman Arogya Shivir - a monthly Health Mela is being conducted regularly.