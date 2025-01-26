'Will Continue To Serve Patients Selflessly': Bihar-Based Padma Shri Awardee Nephrologist

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) Bihar-based nephrologist Dr. Hemant Kumar, who was selected for the Padma Shi award, has expressed happiness on receiving the honour, saying he will continue to serve the people selflessly as he has been doing for the last 35 years.

Interacting with IANS, 65-year-old Dr. Hemant Kumar on Sunday said: "I have been working in the nephrology department for a long time. It has been 35 years. In my tenure, I served the patients without any selfishness. For this reason, the has honoured me with the Padma Award.

"It is a very proud moment for me. I wholeheartedly thank the government of India as well as the Bihar government."

Dr. Hemant Kumar further said: "I have done my work selflessly, and not to get any reward. Right from the beginning, my endeavour has been to find out ways to prevent kidney disease. I will continue to work on this so that I can be helpful to society."

Dr. Hemant Kumar has been associated with medical services in the state for the last 35 years.

He began his career at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, and has also held important positions in many hospitals of the state capital.

He is widely known for serving people not only by considering them as patients, but also as members of his family.

The government announced the Padma Awards 2025 list on Saturday, comprising 139 names.

Besides the renowned nephrologist, other personalities from Bihar who have been honoured include Sharda Sinha, Sushil Modi and Acharya Kishore Kunal, Bhim Singh Bhavesh, Nirmala Devi and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Maharaj.

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Central government on Saturday announced the conferment of the prestigious Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country.

A total of 139 individuals have been recognised for their exceptional and distinguished service in various fields, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil services, and more.

These prestigious awards are conferred by the President during ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held around March or April each year.