NACP Head Explains How Arrest Of AFU Chief Psychiatrist May Impact Inspections Of MMC Officials

The arrest of the Deputy Head of the Central Military Medical Commission, who is also the chief psychiatrist of Ukraine's Armed Forces, serves as a marker for control measures by the National Agency on Prevention (NACP).

This was stated by NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk in a comment to Ukrinform.

When asked whether a high-profile case such as the arrest of the chief psychiatrist could lead to comprehensive inspections of the declarations of all officials in the Military Medical Commission (MMC) system, Pavlushchyk explained that conducting such a volume of inspections is not feasible.

"We cannot conduct full inspections of the declarations of all employees within the MMC system. A full inspection is an extremely meticulous and manual process. The selection of declarations for full inspection is based on a risk-oriented approach. Grounds for inspection may include receiving information from the media or other sources about potential inaccuracies in a declaration. Additionally, we perform selective monitoring of the lifestyle of employees in specific sectors, including the MMC. However, such a case could serve as a basis for initiating financial control measures," Pavlushchyk emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who had acquired unjustified assets worth over USD 1 million during Russia's full-scale invasion.