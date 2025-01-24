RENEE CARBONE FLEMING SELECTED AS TOP EMPOWERMENT COACH OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renee Carbone Fleming, Founder of Badass Queen & Sparkle Queen, was recently selected as Top Empowerment Coach of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaWith years of experience building a multi-million-dollar sales organization, Renee has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Renee mastered the art of personal branding, social media, and digital marketing. Renee Carbone Fleming, the unapologetic force behind the Badass Queen and Sparkle Queen brand, is revolutionizing how women over 40 approach personal branding, wealth-building, and digital marketing. As the host of the Unapologetically Badass Podcast and a seasoned Personal Branding & Digital Marketing Expert, Renee empowers women to reignite their power, create multiple income streams, and step into their next chapter with confidence. She now shares her expertise with bold and ambitious women through hands-on coaching, in-depth training guides, and a robust community of like-minded queens. Through her coaching, women learn how to scale their businesses, build their brands, and master the digital space with ease.Renee's comprehensive offerings include step-by-step guides on personal branding, social media mastery, digital marketing essentials, private and group coaching programs, and leadership in influencer marketing and direct sales. As an ambassador for Bella Grace and Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski, she teaches women how to integrate branding and social media strategies to excel in influencer marketing and direct sales.In addition, Renee's Badass Queen community provides exclusive networking opportunities, premium swag, and ongoing support to inspire and empower women every step of the way. With virtual events and workshops like "Reel Like a Badass Queen," she offers women the tools to build passive income, stand out in their industries, and thrive without feeling overwhelmed.Throughout her illustrious career, Renee Carbone Fleming has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Empowerment Coach of the Year 2025./award-galaThe President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Renee Carbone Fleming for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Renee is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Renee Carbone Fleming attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, her“Watch Me” grit, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to inspire and help women embrace their inner badass and create the wealth and lifestyle they deserve.For more information, please visit: reneecarboneflemingAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

