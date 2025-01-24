Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 4.5 Billion By 2030, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis of the airborne fire control radar segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Airborne Fire Control Radar Market ," The airborne fire control radar market was valued at $2,499.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to increased procurement of fifth generation fighter jets in China, and growth in demand for combat helicopters & UAV from emerging economies such as India & China. For instance, in 2020, in India, Defense ministry approved a defense deal for procurements of MiG-29 jets for Indian Air Force and upgradation of 59 existing MiG-29 jets in IAF inventory from Russia.Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology in aircrafts has gained momentum as several airborne fire control radar manufacturing companies are focused on integrating AESA technology based radar in military jets and aircrafts. It offers high precision and efficiency as compared to generic radar systems. AESA-based system antennas comprise a large number of transmit/receive modules and each of the module acts as an individual radar. The AESA-based airborne fire control radar has the ability to operate in different frequency bands, thus enhancing tracking of the targets.Get Research Report Sample Pages atBy frequency band, the airborne fire control radar market is segregated into X-band, L and S-band, and Ku/K/Ka-band. Airborne fire control radar transmits radio waves for tracking and targeting. For transmitting radio waves, different types of band are utilized in airborne fire control radar system such as X-band, S-band, and Ku/K/Ka-band. In addition, several airborne fire control radar manufacturers offer X-band based radars. For instance, Israel Aerospace Industries manufactures X-band based "ELM-20600" operational Reconnaissance and targeting pod (RTP) for ground moving target indication & tracking and sea modes.The significant factors that impact the growth of the airborne fire control radar market comprises growth in usage of active electronically scanning array (AESA) technology rise in accession of fighter jets to improve aerial strength, and surge in military expenditure in numerous countries. Moreover, factors such as high maintenance cost are expected to hamper the market growth. Futhermore, technological advancements and upsurge in demand from emerging economies to address territorial conflicts are expected to create new growth opportunities for airborne fire control radar market during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportKEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy frequency band, the Ku/K/Ka-band segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By platform, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the air to air segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Points Covered by the Report:What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?What geographical areas are covered by the airborne fire control radar market report?What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights?Key players that operate in the global airborne fire control radar market include BAE Systems PlcBharat Electronics LimitedHensoldt AGIsrael Aerospace IndustriesLeonardo S.P.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationSAAB ABThales GroupSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace & Defense Industry:Airborne L-Band SATCOM MarketMissile Defense System Market

