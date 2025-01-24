Rohrer Corporation Joins Esteemed Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Rohrer is now a Principal PPC Member

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation is excited to announce its new membership in the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC). For 95 years, the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) has been a leading folding carton trade association in North America, dedicating itself to member benefits and strengthening the capabilities of converters of paperboard packaging and their suppliers.

Joining PPC demonstrates Rohrer's commitment to its mission: facilitate our customers' success with the industry's most innovative and sustainable packaging solution and deliver value with pride, passion, and performance.

This comes following Rohrer's recent launch of its new sustainable product line: EcoVolveTM that represents its commitment to evolving packaging with sustainable product innovation and reduce waste and natural resource consumption. EcoVolve-30TM is the first series launch in this new line and features blister board with a high performing blend of virgin and 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) fiber.

"We are thrilled to join the Paperboard Packaging Council and align ourselves with an organization that drives innovation, sustainability, and growth in the paperboard packaging industry," said Scott Sumser, SVP Sales, Marketing & Innovation at Rohrer. "PPC's wealth of resources, from market insights and benchmarking to advocacy and training, will empower Rohrer to better serve our customers and strengthen our commitment to sustainable and responsible packaging solutions. Together, we can continue to lead the way in delivering value-added products like EcoVolveTM - 30 that meet evolving market demands and environmental expectations."

"Rohrer is proud to join the Paperboard Packaging Council, an organization that plays a vital role in advancing our industry. This membership is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Ed Steele, President -Print Solutions at Rohrer. "By partnering with the PPC, we are gaining access to invaluable insights, resources, and networks that will enable us to strengthen our position in the folding carton and rigid box markets. Together, we can champion responsible business practices, develop sustainable packaging solutions, and drive the future of paperboard packaging forward."

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer Corporation is a leader in innovative packaging solutions that drive value for its customers and promote sustainability. With a focus on reducing environmental impact, Rohrer combines its extensive portfolio of print and thermoforming retail packaging solutions with responsible sourcing practices to meet the evolving needs of the market. Rohrer's customers enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through its ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and sustainable solutions in our custom packaging programs.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit .

