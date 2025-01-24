Fast Guard Service Enhances Nationwide Fire Watch Services With Transparent Pricing And Unmatched Professionalism

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
What Is a Fire Watch?
A fire watch is a temporary service in which a licensed and trained professional monitors a building for fire hazards, acting as a human fire alarm and notifying the fire department if a fire is detected. Fire watch services are typically required when a building's fire protection system is non-operational. At Fast Guard Service, these duties are carried out by licensed and trained security guards from an insured and accredited security agency. The guards conduct patrols every 15 minutes and maintain detailed fire watch logs, recording dates, times, initials, and notes on any identified issues.
There is often a misconception that fire watch duties are simpler than those of a standard security guard. In reality, fire watch guards serve as the last line of defense in protecting lives and valuable assets. Any lapse in vigilance can have catastrophic consequences. Additionally, improperly completed fire watch logs can result in significant fines from fire marshals, costing businesses thousands of dollars and delaying necessary repairs.
Fast Guard Service: A Trusted Partner in Fire Watch
Fast Guard Service has been a leading provider of security services nationwide for over a decade. The company is dedicated to building strong partnerships with clients by delivering exceptional onsite performance. Unlike many other providers, Fast Guard Service prioritizes rigorous training to ensure that assets are protected by skilled and experienced professionals. Operating on a national scale, the company consistently meets and exceeds industry standards.
Fire Watch Pricing Across the Nation
Fast Guard Service has developed a transparent Fire Watch Pricing Guide to help clients make informed decisions. The guide is based on prevailing wages and the company's proprietary pricing matrix. Below are the rates by state:
Alabama : $45/hour
Alaska : $80/hour
Arizona : $55/hour
Arkansas : $50/hour
California : $75/hour
Colorado : $60/hour
Connecticut : $70/hour
Delaware : $65/hour
Florida : $45/hour
Georgia : $45/hour
Hawaii : $85/hour
Idaho : $50/hour
Illinois : $60/hour
Indiana : $50/hour
Iowa : $50/hour
Kansas : $50/hour
Kentucky : $50/hour
Louisiana : $50/hour
Maine : $65/hour
Maryland : $70/hour
Massachusetts : $75/hour
Michigan : $55/hour
Minnesota : $60/hour
Mississippi : $45/hour
Missouri : $50/hour
Montana : $55/hour
Nebraska : $50/hour
Nevada : $60/hour
New Hampshire : $65/hour
New Jersey : $75/hour
New Mexico : $50/hour
New York : $85/hour
North Carolina : $50/hour
North Dakota : $55/hour
Ohio : $50/hour
Oklahoma : $50/hour
Oregon : $60/hour
Pennsylvania : $70/hour
Rhode Island : $70/hour
South Carolina : $50/hour
South Dakota : $55/hour
Tennessee : $55/hour
Texas : $50/hour
Utah : $55/hour
Vermont : $65/hour
Virginia : $60/hour
Washington : $65/hour
West Virginia : $50/hour
Wisconsin : $55/hour
Wyoming : $55/hour
These rates reflect the cost of deploying fully licensed and trained security guards to ensure compliance with fire watch regulations and protect properties nationwide.
A Trusted Partner Nationwide
With over a decade of experience, Fast Guard Service has become a trusted provider of fire watch, armed and unarmed guards, event security, and emergency services. The company's nationwide reach and emphasis on professional training ensure every client receives consistent, top-tier service.
"Our fire watch guards are not just security personnel; they are highly trained professionals who understand the gravity of their role," said Roderick Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. "Their vigilance and expertise can mean the difference between a minor issue and a catastrophic event."
24/7 Availability
Fast Guard Service operates around the clock, offering immediate assistance in fire watch emergencies. Whether it's a planned service or an urgent need, the company guarantees a prompt response to protect properties and lives.
To learn more about Fast Guard Service or to inquire about fire watch services, call 844-254-8273.
