EUR/GBP Forecast Today 24/01: Euro Stalls (Video)
Date
1/24/2025 2:22:55 PM
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The euro drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to hang around the 0.8450 level. The pound of course has given up some strength for a while, but I think a lot of this is just simple profit taking.
After all the market
had been in a massive downtrend for what seemed like a lifetime and then dropped down toward the 0.8250 level to bounce that's an area that's been important as support all the way back to 2016 so the bounce is not a huge surprise. The question then becomes what happens next because we have to look at this through the prism of a market that is going to continue to see a lot of questions asked of both economies and with this, I would anticipate this overbought condition eventually breaks down, but I would not get short of the market until we break down below the 200 day EMA.
If we were to turn around and break above the 0.85 level, then the EUR/GBP market could go much higher, perhaps reaching the 0.86 level. The 0.85 level is an area that's been important multiple times as well, so I think you need to pay close attention to it, but it is worth noting that just a few days ago, we ended up forming a shooting star, which of course is a sign of exhaustion. That exhaustion probably ends up being a nice cell signal if we do get a little bit more downward momentum. The overall trend, of course, is most certainly negative. I don't wish to fight that. I think we are more likely than not to drop from here, as the euro itself is a bit of a basket case overall. Ultimately, I am still bearish, but don't necessarily like either of these currencies.
EURUSD Chart by TradingView
