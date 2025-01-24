USD/CHF Forecast Today 24/01: USD Continues To Climb (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The US dollar rallied a bit during the trading session here on Thursday, as it looks like the 0.91 level is being targeted.

If we can break the above here, and I don't see any reason why we can't, then we will start to ask questions to 0.92. The 0.92 level has been a very important level multiple times going back to about March of 2023, so if we can break above that level, it would be a very bullish sign.

This is a very difficult barrier to get beyond though for the USD/CHF pair , and I am aware of that, but from a fundamental analysis standpoint, there's no reason to think that we can't eventually get above there.

After all, the Swiss National Bank recently just cut interest rates by 50 basis points in a bit of a panic move, and at the same time, you have the Federal Reserve in the United States probably staying tighter for longer with a higher interest rate than Switzerland. So, you get paid at the end of every day and you also have to keep in mind that the US economy is running really hot and that will continue to be the story here with President Trump in office, it will be a very pro-business administration. So, one would have to think at least for the time being, you are going to continue to see a lot of money flow into the United States, in Switzerland

Contrast this with Switzerland, which although a safe haven region, the problem Switzerland has is that something along the lines of 80% of its exports go to the European Union. The European Union has been a bit of a basket case over the last couple of years, and especially over the last six months. As long as that's the case, the Swiss, unfortunately, are surrounded by failure. I believe this pair continues to go higher over the longer term.

