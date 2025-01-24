GBP/USD Forecast Today 24/01: GBP Continues To Stall (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound has stalled a bit during the trading session on both Wednesday and Thursday, and as I look at the chart, the 1.2350 level is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to.

If we can break above there, then it could open up a deeper correction, which would not be a huge surprise, considering that the US dollar had been so strong for so long, that one would have to assume sooner, or later traders would be looking to take advantage of profits and close out positions. However, look at this chart as one that will eventually offer value in the greenback, something that I want to take advantage of.

US Economy

One of the biggest drivers of where we are going right now is the US economy, because quite frankly it is much stronger than most others around the world, including the United Kingdom. While the United Kingdom may not be as much trouble as others, the reality is that for some time now, anything not called“the US dollar” has struggled in the Forex world. There are a few outliers such as the Malaysian ringgit, but overall buying US dollars against other currencies has worked out quite nicely. This of course has been no different here, and the fact that money is flying into the United States at the moment it means that US dollars are heavily in demand.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

While I do believe that a bounce from here could continue, the 1.25 level should end up being a major barrier. We also have the 50 Day EMA hanging around that area as well, so I think is worth noting that the technical traders will be watching that as well. Quite frankly though, I'm looking for the signs of weakness that will undoubtedly show up and stepping on the GBP/USD pair to the downside. I believe that we will revisit the bottom eventually, but the question just remains at this point as to how long it takes to get there.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.