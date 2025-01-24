C & C Heating & Air Conditioning Says Energy Efficiency And Smart Tools Will Dominate The HVAC Industry In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The is continuing its push toward more sustainable and eco-conscious solutions for the HVAC by requiring new refrigerants and promoting geothermal heating and solar-assisted systems," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Homeowners are also demanding more advanced smart home integration with their HVAC systems for both convenience and the ability to monitor consumption and maintenance issues."

Hottle said the American Innovation and Act of 2020 will require all residential and light commercial air conditioners and heat pumps manufactured after Jan. 1, 2025, to switch to refrigerants R-32 and R-454B, known as A2L refrigerants. Homeowners can still have systems that run on the old R-410A refrigerant installed until Jan. 1, 2026.

"If you plan to install a new AC unit this year, we recommend you go ahead and purchase a unit that uses the new refrigerants," she said. "The old refrigerants will no longer be produced, so if you have a leak and need new refrigerant, you might run into a situation where you cannot get the old refrigerant to replace it. It will eventually run out of stock."

In addition to eco-friendly changes, Hottle said new technology will provide homeowners with HVAC systems that are designed to learn the behaviors of a home's inhabitants to fine-tune their environment. She said HVAC systems will use a series of sensors and data to optimize cooling and heating.

"Not only can you make changes to your home's heating and cooling from your smartphone, you will also be able to control your environment so that you can save on your energy bills," she said. "Many local governments are encouraging the use of smart HVAC systems through financial incentives, so you should check with your HVAC company to see if rebates are available in your area."

Hottle said these smart HVAC systems will also improve communication between homeowners and their HVAC technicians through the use of smart diagnostic tools.

"Systems will be able to monitor themselves to predict maintenance and repair needs," she said. "These tools can alert both the homeowner and their HVAC company so that both are aware of the system's needs to improve service quality and the customer experience."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit .

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at .

