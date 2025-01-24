Comcast Invests $15M To Expand High-Speed Network Across Charlotte County, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tech leader's sizable brings several communities new reliable connectivity options

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced a $15 million investment to build and expand its high-speed, reliable across Charlotte County, Florida. Thousands of homes and businesses in the areas of Rotunda West, Gulf Cove, South Gulf Cove, Charlotte and other neighborhoods will have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business services. is ongoing and services will become available as projects are completed. Some areas, like Port Charlotte and Rotunda West, are serviceable now.

Comcast expands its high-speed, reliable network across Charlotte County, Florida.

"Comcast's expansion in Charlotte County with a brand-new Internet network is a wonderful benefit for the area. With this investment, they are not only bringing high-speed, reliable Internet to our residents, but also showing a commitment to our community," said District 3 Commissioner Bill Truex. "We are proud to have Comcast in Charlotte County and excited for the opportunities this will bring to residents and businesses."

The next-generation network gives Charlotte County access to reliable and fast Internet speeds that outperform competitors - up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses.

"Southwest Florida has always been a priority for us, and we couldn't wait to bring our services to the growing Charlotte County. This is a fantastic day for residents as they now have a great option for reliable, high-speed Internet as well as access to Xfinity and Comcast Business Mobile," said Jeff Buzzelli, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Florida. "Charlotte County, we are ready to serve you! We look forward being a part of this community and earning your business."

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity and NOW brands, and consumers in Charlotte County will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With fast Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Charlotte County's Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Accessing Affordable Internet

Comcast is committed to making Internet accessible and affordable across communities in Florida. Since 2011, the technology leader has offered Internet Essentials. The program provides low-cost Internet service, digital skills training and subsidized computers to eligible income-constrained households. Internet Essentials has helped hundreds of thousands of Floridians since its launch in 2011, including students, senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities enrolled in public assistance programs and more.

While Comcast's commitment to Southwest Florida can be traced back for decades, the technology leader's presence and support is now on full display in Charlotte County. Recently, Comcast provided the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County with a $30,000 grant that will be used to build a new computer lab. Since its inception in 1997, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County has been committed to helping youth reach their full potential as responsible, compassionate, and productive citizens through development, growth, and skill acquisition. With this new computer lab, children will learn important digital skills that are crucial to success in today's world.

"We are so thankful to have Comcast as part of our community and incredibly grateful for their contribution that will fund a brand-new computer lab for our 350 Charlotte County youth participants," said Lynn Dorler, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. "Comcast's commitment to connecting and empowering communities aligns with our mission and we look forward to working together to make an impact and benefit local youth and families."

Residents can visit Xfinity/mytown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability. Comcast's most recent expansion in Charlotte County is part of the company's latest investment in Florida, which also includes expansions in Broward County , Citrus County , DeSoto County , and Miami-Dade County .

