Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sister Soha Shares Japan Vacation Pics Days After Stabbing Incident Social Media Reacts

Soha Ali Khan has just shared a photo from her family vacation to Mount Fuji, Japan. In the photo, she is photographed with her husband, Kunal Khemu, and Rajkummar Rao with his wife, Patralekha. The Instagram post comes days after Soha's brother, Saif Ali Khan, suffered knife at home.

On January 16, the was attacked at his home by someone called Shariful Fakir. Khan was trying to protect his younger son, Jeh, during an attempted robbery. According to the child's nanny, the attacker demanded ₹1 crore.

That night, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home was broken into. Forensic tests confirmed that the suspect Shariful Fakir's fingerprints matched those found in several places inside the house.

Police recovered a white bag with tools and a broken knife piece discarded near Bandra Talao. The fingerprints were found on a duct pipe, Saif's younger son Jeh's bedroom door handle and a bathroom door.

Many social media users commented on Soha Ali Khan's post. A couple of them mentioned the knife attack incident.

“You all are taking Saif incident too lightly,” one social media user wrote.

“Iske toh bhai ko chaku laga tha spine mein (Her brother got stabbed in the spine),” wrote another.

Saif Ali Khan's statement

On January 23, Bandra Police recorded Saif Ali Khan's statement.“My grip loosened after the stranger stabbed me repeatedly on my back with a knife after I overpowered him,” Times of India quoted the actor as saying.