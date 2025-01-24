Live Brucellosis Vaccine Market Insights 2025, Analysis And Forecast To 2030, By Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaccination Campaigns in Developing Regions Driving Growth; Registering a ~5.5% CAGR During 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Brucellosis Vaccine Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Live Brucellosis Vaccines is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing awareness about animal health and the growing demand for controlling brucellosis, a zoonotic disease that affects livestock and can be transmitted to humans. Brucellosis remains a significant concern in the agricultural sector, especially in countries with large livestock populations. As a result, vaccination programs for cattle, sheep, and pigs are critical in controlling the spread of this disease. Various vaccine strains, including RB-51, S19, S2, A19, and Rev. I, are in demand due to their effectiveness in preventing brucellosis in different animal species.

Market Size

The Live Brucellosis Vaccine market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% to 6.5% over the forecast period of 2025-2030. This growth is primarily driven by ongoing vaccination campaigns, particularly in developing regions, as well as increasing government support for livestock health initiatives.

Market Share & Trends Analysis

By Product Type

The Live Brucellosis Vaccine market is segmented by vaccine strain, with several key strains dominating the market:



Strain RB-51 : This strain is the most widely used in the market due to its effectiveness and lower likelihood of causing adverse reactions in vaccinated animals. The RB-51 strain is expected to hold a market share of 30% to 35% , with a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% .

Strain S19 : Historically one of the most used strains, S19 is still in demand due to its established track record in cattle. It holds a market share of 25% to 30% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% over the forecast period.

Strain S2 : This strain is used primarily for sheep and is expected to maintain a market share of 10% to 15% ,with a growth rate of 4.0% to 5.0% .

Strain A19 : Primarily used for pigs, this strain is forecast to have a market share of 10% to 15% ,growing at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% . Strain Rev. I : A newer vaccine strain used in specific regions, Rev. I is expected to capture 5% to 10% of the market, with a CAGR of 5.5% to 6.5% .

By Application

The applications for Live Brucellosis Vaccines include cattle, sheep, pigs, and other livestock species:



Cattle : The largest segment, cattle vaccination remains a critical part of brucellosis control programs. This segment is expected to account for 50% to 55% of the market share, with a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% .

Sheep : The sheep vaccination segment is growing as brucellosis continues to impact sheep farming in certain regions. It is projected to hold 20% to 25% of the market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% .

Pig : Brucellosis vaccination in pigs is crucial for disease prevention in swine farms, contributing around 15% to 20% of the market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to 5.0% . Others : Other applications, including in goats and other livestock species, make up a smaller segment of the market, accounting for 5% to 10% of the market share, with a CAGR of 3.5% to 4.5% .

By Key Players

The Live Brucellosis Vaccine market is competitive, with several leading players driving innovation and supply:



CZ Vaccines : A prominent manufacturer of veterinary vaccines, including those for brucellosis, contributing significantly to the global market.

MSD Animal Health : A major player in the animal health industry, MSD offers a range of brucellosis vaccines for livestock.

Ceva : Known for its veterinary vaccine solutions, Ceva is a key player in the development of brucellosis vaccines.

Colorado Serum : A leading supplier of animal health products, including vaccines for brucellosis prevention.

Tecnovax : Specializes in providing high-quality vaccines for livestock, with a focus on brucellosis control.

Syva : A key manufacturer of veterinary vaccines, including for brucellosis, catering to the global market.

Shchelkovo Biocombinat : A major producer of veterinary vaccines, including live brucellosis vaccines, in Russia and surrounding regions.

Jinyu Baoling : A Chinese producer of vaccines, contributing to the Asian market for animal health products.

Biovet : Known for its strong presence in the Latin American and European markets, Biovet offers brucellosis vaccines to various regions.

CAVAC : A leader in the development and production of animal vaccines, including brucellosis vaccines.

VETAL : Specializes in animal health products, including vaccines for brucellosis prevention.

Indian Immunologicals : A major player in India, producing vaccines for a range of animal diseases, including brucellosis.

Dollvet : Known for producing veterinary vaccines, including for brucellosis, in emerging markets.

Hester Biosciences : Focused on producing vaccines for various animal diseases, including brucellosis, with a strong market presence in India.

Qilu Animal Health : A Chinese company producing veterinary vaccines, including those for brucellosis, for domestic and international markets. Auleon Biologicals : Known for producing brucellosis vaccines and other biologics for animal health.

By Region

The Live Brucellosis Vaccine market is influenced by regional vaccination programs and disease control efforts:



North America : Dominates the market, accounting for 30% to 35% of the market share. This region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% , driven by ongoing disease prevention and livestock health initiatives.

Europe : A key market for brucellosis vaccines, with significant demand in both Eastern and Western Europe. Europe is expected to hold 20% to 25% of the market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% to 5.0% .

Asia-Pacific : Rapidly growing market, particularly in China and India, where large livestock populations drive demand. The region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% , with a market share of 25% to 30% .

Latin America : A major market for brucellosis vaccination programs, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. Latin America holds 15% to 20% of the market share, with a projected growth rate of 4.5% to 5.5% . Middle East & Africa : An emerging market for brucellosis vaccines, expected to hold 5% to 10% of the market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% to 5.0% .

Segment Forecasts (2025-2030)

Growth in Key Segments



Strain RB-51 : Expected to continue its dominance with a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% .

Cattle Application : Projected to remain the largest segment, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% . Asia-Pacific Region : Expected to experience the highest growth rate in the market, with a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% .

