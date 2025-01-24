Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Traffic Advisory: Janpath T Junction Closed, 14 Parking Spots Allotted - All You Need To Know

The following restrictions have been announced to minimise traffic congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert:

1. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted on Janpath T Junction leading to the stadium's main gate, Krupa Residency T, and Motera T.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert attendees can take the following routes instead to reach the stadium:

2. Vehicles coming from Krupa Residency T Junction can use Sharan Status to Apollo Circle via Bhat Koteshwar Road.

14 designated parking spots have been arranged within 2.7 km of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Concert-goers must book parking spaces online via the 'Show My Parking' app. Two-wheeler parking costs ₹150, while four-wheeler parking is ₹500.

Attendees can park their vehicles in the designated spaces, and avail the ferry service from some of the spots to reach the stadium.