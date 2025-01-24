Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Traffic Advisory: Janpath T Junction Closed, 14 Parking Spots Allotted - All You Need To Know
Date
1/24/2025 6:16:28 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Ahmedabad concert : British rock band Coldplay is all set to 'Fill the Sky with Stars' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. With over a lakh attendees expected for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, the Ahmedabad traffic Police have outlined a detailed traffic advisory and parking layout to ensure a smooth journey for all Coldplay fans.Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: No Entry points, which routes to avoid
The following restrictions have been announced to minimise traffic congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert:
1. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted on Janpath T Junction leading to the stadium's main gate, Krupa Residency T, and Motera T. Also Read | Coldplay's Magic: Why Gen Z is hooked on a millennial band's nostalgia tour
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert attendees can take the following routes instead to reach the stadium: From Tapovan Circle, vehicles can proceed via ONGC Crossroads, Visat T Junction, Janpath T Junction, Power House Crossroads, and Prabodh Rawal Circle.
2. Vehicles coming from Krupa Residency T Junction can use Sharan Status to Apollo Circle via Bhat Koteshwar Road.Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Parking spots, charges
14 designated parking spots have been arranged within 2.7 km of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Concert-goers must book parking spaces online via the 'Show My Parking' app. Two-wheeler parking costs ₹150, while four-wheeler parking is ₹500. Also Read | Maid trashes Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets – fan's plea goes viral
Attendees can park their vehicles in the designated spaces, and avail the ferry service from some of the spots to reach the stadium.
Parking SpotDistance from stadium Parking type
| Opposite Stadium Main Gate 1
| 300m
| Two-wheeler
| Sangath IPL Plot (Main Gate 1 )
| 400 m
| Two wheeler
| Bharwad Plot, beside AMC
| 400 m
| two wheeler
| Aggrawal Plot
| 800 m
| Four-wheeler
| Opposite Amul Parlour (Behind 4D Square Mall)
| 1.5 km
| Four wheeler
| Nr. ONGC Circle Plot 2
| 1.5 km
| four wheeler
| Opposite Matrushree Party plot
| 2.5 km
| Four-wheeler
| Near Vrundavan Pearl
| 2.7 km
| Four-wheeler
| Khodiyar Tea Cross Road
| 2.5km
| Four-wheeler
| Near Indian Petrol Pump
| 2.5 km
| Four-wheeler
| Inside Stadium (river side)
| -
| Four-wheeler
| Inside Stadium (Opposite VIP)
| -
| Four-wheeler
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Ferry services from parking areas
The parking spots where the shuttle service is available include:
1. Railway Colony Playground
MENAFN24012025007365015876ID1109125702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.