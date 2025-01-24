عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Traffic Advisory: Janpath T Junction Closed, 14 Parking Spots Allotted - All You Need To Know

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Traffic Advisory: Janpath T Junction Closed, 14 Parking Spots Allotted - All You Need To Know


1/24/2025 6:16:28 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Ahmedabad concert : British rock band Coldplay is all set to 'Fill the Sky with Stars' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. With over a lakh attendees expected for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, the Ahmedabad traffic Police have outlined a detailed traffic advisory and parking layout to ensure a smooth journey for all Coldplay fans.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: No Entry points, which routes to avoid

The following restrictions have been announced to minimise traffic congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert:

1. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted on Janpath T Junction leading to the stadium's main gate, Krupa Residency T, and Motera T.

Also Read | Coldplay's Magic: Why Gen Z is hooked on a millennial band's nostalgia tour

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert attendees can take the following routes instead to reach the stadium:

  • From Tapovan Circle, vehicles can proceed via ONGC Crossroads, Visat T Junction, Janpath T Junction, Power House Crossroads, and Prabodh Rawal Circle.

    2. Vehicles coming from Krupa Residency T Junction can use Sharan Status to Apollo Circle via Bhat Koteshwar Road.

    Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Parking spots, charges

    14 designated parking spots have been arranged within 2.7 km of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Concert-goers must book parking spaces online via the 'Show My Parking' app. Two-wheeler parking costs ₹150, while four-wheeler parking is ₹500.

    Also Read | Maid trashes Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets – fan's plea goes viral

    Attendees can park their vehicles in the designated spaces, and avail the ferry service from some of the spots to reach the stadium.

    • Parking SpotDistance from stadium Parking type
    Opposite Stadium Main Gate 1 300m Two-wheeler
    Sangath IPL Plot (Main Gate 1 ) 400 m Two wheeler
    Bharwad Plot, beside AMC 400 m two wheeler
    Aggrawal Plot 800 m Four-wheeler
    Opposite Amul Parlour (Behind 4D Square Mall) 1.5 km Four wheeler
    Nr. ONGC Circle Plot 2 1.5 km four wheeler
    Opposite Matrushree Party plot 2.5 km Four-wheeler
    Near Vrundavan Pearl 2.7 km Four-wheeler
    Khodiyar Tea Cross Road 2.5km Four-wheeler
    Near Indian Petrol Pump 2.5 km Four-wheeler
    Inside Stadium (river side) - Four-wheeler
    Inside Stadium (Opposite VIP) - Four-wheeler
    Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Ferry services from parking areas

    The parking spots where the shuttle service is available include:
    1. Railway Colony Playground

    MENAFN24012025007365015876ID1109125702


    Live Mint

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search