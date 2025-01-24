This Man Sold All His Possessions And Bets Entire Life Savings On One Single Roulette Spin

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Back in 2004, the Londoner, who was 32 at the time, decided to sell everything he had – including his home and his clothes – to gamble £76,840 (US$135,300) all on red at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.

The unbelievable event was filmed by Sky One for a reality show called Double or Nothing, with viewers helping Revell make his decision over whether to go with red or black.

Speaking to CNN about what was going through his head when it happened, he said:“It was just... pleading that I'd pick[ed] it and that it would come in red.

“Before I actually walked up to the wheel, I was thinking about putting it on black, and then suddenly the guy was spinning the ball around and all the Sky viewers said... they [had] voted that I should put it on red.

“So suddenly I just put it all on red.”

It was a daring move and one that paid off because Revell doubled his money to £153,680 ($270,600).

He continued:“I was just pleading that it would come in and I'd get lucky this time.

“What I was really worried about was that I'd lose and my parents would be upset and my family would, you know, all my friends would be upset.

“So I was obviously just so happy when it came in.”

The incredible feat was viewed around the world and was even the inspiration to another reality show – Red or Black.

15 years after his big win, Revell returned to Las Vegas where the Plaza commemorated the win and its new single zero roulette table with a promotional free chip to players. Revell even placed a ceremonial bet, although the stakes weren't quite as high this time around.

