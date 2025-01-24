Food And Medicine Convoys Dispatched To Upper Kurram Amid Aerial Surveillance

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Efforts to restore normalcy in Upper Kurram continue as another shipment of essential medicines and food supplies has been dispatched to Parachinar under strict security and aerial monitoring by gunship helicopters.

Medical Aid Delivered via Helicopter

Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali stated that a fresh consignment of critical medicines, weighing 1,500 kilograms, had been sent to Parachinar through a single helicopter flight. These supplies will be handed over to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar, including antibiotics, syrups, painkillers, and medicines.

Also Read: Policeman Abducted, House Torched in Tank's Greh Shadah Village

Ali emphasized that until road links are fully restored, medical supplies will continue to be delivered via helicopter, with the next batch scheduled for dispatch next week.

Food Supplies Escorted Under Tight Security

Meanwhile, a convoy of trucks carrying essential food items has reached Tall and is now crossing the Alizai area under heavy security. The convoy, monitored from the air by gunship helicopters, is delivering flour, cooking oil, sugar, poultry, eggs, and fresh produce to the affected regions.

Relief Efforts and Compensation

Local authorities have initiated compensation distribution for peaceful families affected by recent incidents in Kurram. Restoration efforts are accelerating in Baggan, Gozgarhi, and PCR areas, with compensation checks being distributed and rebuilding efforts in full swing.

Additionally, another convoy carrying 70 vehicles loaded with essential supplies was dispatched from the Torail checkpoint. The operation is being supervised by Kohat RPO Abbas Majeed Marwat and Commissioner Kohat Division Muatasim Billah Shah.

These comprehensive efforts reflect the government's commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges in Kurram and ensuring timely relief for the affected communities.