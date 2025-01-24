J & K's Industrial Ecosystem Sees Unprecedented Improvement In Recent Years: LG Sinha

He urged the youth to dream big, dedicate themselves, and contribute to the development of the region to propel its growth trajectory to new heights.

“In the past few years, J&K's industrial ecosystem has witnessed an unprecedented surge, fostering a culture of innovation, research, development, and scientific advancements. I want to see our youth among the top-notch entrepreneurs of the country, contributing to its growth,” Sinha said after inaugurating the 'BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Run-Up Event' at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here.

The day-long event provides a dynamic platform for innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, and youth leaders to showcase innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Sinha highlighted the government's efforts to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Union Territory. He said,“Our sincere efforts and policy interventions have made J&K a vibrant startup hub.”

He added that various transformative initiatives by the government, through the Department of Industries and Commerce, have redefined the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, empowering the youth of the Union Territory.

“We continue to focus on policies to promote incubation centres and provide better resources and support to establish new startups. I want our youth to dream big, dedicate themselves, and develop a dynamic J&K, propelling its growth trajectory to new heights,” he said.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and its knowledge partner Global Counter-Terrorism Council (GCTC), organised the BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultations event.

This event aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among youth, providing a platform to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore opportunities to promote entrepreneurial growth and collaboration across BRICS nations, Aditya Tickoo, Head of GCTC, said.

Over 40 startups from across Jammu and Kashmir showcased their innovations, technologies, and products in diverse sectors such as tourism, food tech, agri-tech, software technology, herbal cosmetics, herbal food supplements, and artificial intelligence.

The event attracted academicians, technocrats, startups, industrialists, and more than 500 students from various universities, colleges, and schools, marking a significant milestone in fostering entrepreneurial spirit, Tickoo added.

“IIM Jammu takes pride in hosting this platform, empowering young entrepreneurs, and making a meaningful contribution to the nation's progress,” a spokesperson of IIM Jammu said.

