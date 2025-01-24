UNICEF: Over 100 Schools Destroyed In Afghanistan As Girls' Education Remains Banned

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On the occasion of International Education Day, UNICEF announced that in 2024, floods in Afghanistan destroyed or damaged 110 schools, disrupting the education of thousands of students.

On International Education Day, UNICEF reported on Friday, January 24, via its X/Twitter that over 100 in Afghanistan have been destroyed or damaged by floods, disrupting the education of thousands of students. Meanwhile, UNAMA called on the to lift the ban on education for millions of Afghan girls, describing it as a“tragedy.” UNAMA highlighted that 1,225 days have passed since Afghan girls were denied their fundamental right to education.

The United Nations has designated January 24 as International Education Day, recognizing access to education as a fundamental human right and a critical pillar for societal progress.

The UN General Assembly officially established January 24 as International Education Day on December 3, 2018. In its resolution, the UN called on governments, organizations, institutions, and communities to ensure and implement the right to equal education for all members of society at the highest level.

UNESCO, on its official website, has declared the theme for International Education Day 2025 as“ AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation ,” emphasizing that as technology advances rapidly, education must equip individuals with the skills to manage and leverage it effectively.

While many countries celebrate International Education Day by highlighting their educational achievements and pursuing further advancements, Afghanistan remains far from these goals. Over the past three years, girls above grade six have been barred from attending school.

The ongoing challenges in Afghanistan, including school destruction and restrictions on girls' education, underscore the urgent need for global support to address educational inequalities. Ensuring education for all children in Afghanistan is vital for the nation's recovery and progress.

As the world marks International Education Day with ambitions of technological advancement and societal progress, Afghanistan's education crisis serves as a stark reminder that basic educational access must be prioritized as the foundation for any meaningful development.

