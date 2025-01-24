Livemint Partners With CRIF High Mark, Allows Readers To Check Credit Score For Free
Date
1/24/2025 5:00:59 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In collaboration with Mumbai-based CRIF High Mark, an RBI-approved credit bureau, Livemint has announced a free credit score service for its readers. This initiative empowers individuals to check their credit scores without any cost, providing a vital tool for financial awareness and planning.
A credit score, a three-digit number, reflects an individual's creditworthiness. It is determined by credit bureaus like CRIF High Mark based on credit history and repayment behaviour. As one of India's leading RBI-approved credit bureaus, CRIF High Mark plays a pivotal role in helping individuals and financial institutions make informed decisions.
Why your credit score matters
Key financial indicator: A credit score is essential when applying for credit cards or loans. A high score improves loan approval chances and ensures better interest rates, while a low score can result in higher rates or rejections. Widely used: Beyond banks, mobile providers, insurance companies, and government agencies also use credit scores to assess creditworthiness. Empowerment: Knowing your credit score helps you make informed financial decisions and manage your credit health effectively. Check your credit score for free
Livemint's free credit score tool makes it easy to check your score. Accessible at , users can:
View your credit score categorised as excellent, good, fair, etc. Monitor your financial health without affecting their credit score. Identify and address potential issues in your credit report.
All you need is your name, mobile number, and email to get started. Also Read
| What is the minimum credit score you need for personal loan? Why should you check your credit score regularly
Regular credit score monitoring is vital for maintaining financial health. Here's why: Stay informed:
Understand your eligibility for loans and the terms you might receive. Spot errors:
Identify inaccuracies in your credit report and get them corrected. Financial planning:
Track factors influencing your score to manage loans and credit cards better. Does checking the score impact it adversely?
Checking your own credit score does not negatively impact it. Experts recommend reviewing it at least once a quarter to stay updated as self-enquiries do not affect the scores.
MENAFN24012025007365015876ID1109125459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.