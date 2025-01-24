Livemint Partners With CRIF High Mark, Allows Readers To Check Credit Score For Free

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In collaboration with Mumbai-based CRIF High Mark, an RBI-approved credit bureau, Livemint has announced a free credit score service for its readers. This initiative empowers individuals to check their credit scores without any cost, providing a vital tool for awareness and planning.

A credit score, a three-digit number, reflects an individual's creditworthiness. It is determined by credit bureaus like CRIF High Mark based on credit history and repayment behaviour. As one of India's leading RBI-approved credit bureaus, CRIF High Mark plays a pivotal role in helping individuals and financial institutions make informed decisions.



Key financial indicator: A credit score is essential when applying for credit cards or loans. A high score improves loan approval chances and ensures better interest rates, while a low score can result in higher rates or rejections.

Widely used: Beyond banks, mobile providers, insurance companies, and government agencies also use credit scores to assess creditworthiness. Empowerment: Knowing your credit score helps you make informed financial decisions and manage your credit health effectively.

Why your credit score matters

Livemint's free credit score tool makes it easy to check your score. Accessible at , users can:



View your credit score categorised as excellent, good, fair, etc.

Monitor your financial health without affecting their credit score. Identify and address potential issues in your credit report.

All you need is your name, mobile number, and email to get started.

Regular credit score monitoring is vital for maintaining financial health. Here's why:

Understand your eligibility for loans and the terms you might receive.Identify inaccuracies in your credit report and get them corrected.Track factors influencing your score to manage loans and credit cards better.

Checking your own credit score does not negatively impact it. Experts recommend reviewing it at least once a quarter to stay updated as self-enquiries do not affect the scores.