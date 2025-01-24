Joyville Shapoorji Pallonji Hosts Its First-Ever Kid's Marathon (Joy Run Junior) In Hadapsar Annexe, Pune

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Joyville Shapoorji , an aspirational housing by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC, celebrated a landmark moment by hosting its first Kids Marathon at Hadapsar Annexe in Manjri, Pune. Over 800 enthusiastic young runners across three age groups (5–8, 9–12, and 13–15) gathered for this event packed with energy, excitement, and a strong sense of community.

Joy Run Junior sees kids racing ahead at Joyville Hadapsar Annexe, Pune



The marathon kicked off at 7:00 A.M. with a lively Zumba warm-up session in the podium garden, setting the energetic tone for the day. As the first group of runners lined up at the starting point, the rest of the participants enjoyed a variety of fun activities that added to the spirit.



The children's enthusiasm for running was evident, and each participant was awarded a medal and certificate to celebrate their involvement. The top three winners in each age group were awarded Bicycles and Sports vouchers as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performances.



Parents accompanying the children were equally delighted, with many expressing their admiration for the event's seamless planning and taking the opportunity to explore the thoughtfully designed amenities and vibrant atmosphere of Joyville Hadapsar Annexe.



Speaking on the success of the event, Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate & MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt. , said,“The Kids Marathon is a true reflection of Joyville's vision to build not just homes, but vibrant, engaged communities where families thrive together. It was incredibly heartwarming to witness the energy, enthusiasm, and sense of camaraderie among the young participants and their families. Events like these strengthen our commitment to fostering healthy lifestyles and creating spaces that encourage meaningful connections."



"We are delighted by the overwhelming response and look forward to hosting more such events that bring joy, create lasting memories, and strengthen our bond with the Joyville community.”



The joy and excitement shared by the children and their families underscored the success of the marathon, highlighting Joyville's dedication to enriching the lives of its residents and promoting a strong sense of community and well-being. The smiles, cheers, and shared experiences made it a memorable day for everyone, reinforcing Joyville's mission to create spaces that bring people together and foster a vibrant, fulfilling lifestyle.



About Joyville

Joyville is a USD 200 million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC to develop aspirational housing projects in India. It has already launched Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata), Joyville Virar (near Mumbai), Joyville Hinjewadi (Pune), Joyville Gurugram, Joyville Hadapsar Annexe (Pune), Joyville Sensorium (Pune), and Joyville Celestia (Pune) to the Joyville bouquet of projects.