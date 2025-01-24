عربي


Sheikha Moza, President Of Royal Scientific Society Of Jordan Discuss Cooperation


Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met President of the Royal Scientific Society of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan yesterday. Held on the sidelines of QF's International Day of Education celebration at the Qatar National convention Center, the meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, primarily effective methods of harnessing technology to address regional challenges.

