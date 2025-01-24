Sheikha Moza, President Of Royal Scientific Society Of Jordan Discuss Cooperation

Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met President of the Royal Scientific Society of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan yesterday. Held on the sidelines of QF's International Day of Education celebration at the Qatar National Center, the meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, primarily effective methods of harnessing to address regional challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.