Advancing disability research and inclusion in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, January 2025: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has published an exclusive interview with Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud, Chairman of the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, exploring Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive efforts to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities through innovative care research, advanced technologies and inclusive policies.



The interview highlights the Kingdom’s strategic focus on addressing the needs of individuals with disabilities by expanding specialised health care centres and integrating social inclusion into its national frameworks. It emphasises how disability considerations have become integral to Saudi Arabia’s health care system, supported by legislative measures and multidisciplinary partnerships that aim to improve accessibility, foster holistic care and transform public perceptions.



The discussion also details the transformative potential of cutting-edge medical technologies. Advancements such as artificial intelligence-driven prosthetics, robotics, genetic screening and telemedicine are improving daily functionality, mobility and health care access for individuals with disabilities, particularly in underserved areas. Achieving ambitious research goals is considered essential to delivering breakthroughs that enhance the quality of life and independence for individuals with disabilities.



Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s approach to disability research has evolved significantly, transitioning from isolated efforts to integrated and strategic initiatives.



“The Kingdom is embracing advancements in medical technologies and inclusive policies to ensure individuals with disabilities are supported in every aspect of their lives, from health care and education to societal participation."



The interview further examines how disability research in Saudi Arabia is shaping broader health care policies and practices. The development of the National Strategy for People with Disabilities, informed by research, has established a foundation for legislative reforms and service enhancements. By combining insights from behavioural sciences, new technologies and educational perspectives, Saudi Arabia aims to deliver tailored programmes that support life skills development and societal integration for individuals with disabilities.



