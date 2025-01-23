Bassem Wins, Gaudiano's Impressive Run Continues

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's accomplished rider Bassem Mohammed dazzled on Thursday as he won the feature class on the opening day of the third and final round of Doha International Equestrian Tour at the Longines Arena of Al Shaqab.

In the day's finale - CSI5* - Faults & Time - 1.50m class Bassem strode into the vast arena on bay gelding F One Usa to record the swiftest and flawless routine in 62.78 seconds. In close second was Britain's Scott Brash on his mount Hello Valentino, a grey gelding, clocking 63.24 seconds. Portuguese Duarte Seabra settled for the third place with a time of 70.95 seconds with gelding Cooper LB. The winners were crowned by Bader bin Mohammed al-Darwish, Vice-Chairman of the Organising Committee of Doha International Tour.

Earlier, the CSI5* - Two Phases - 1.45m class was bagged by the in-form Italian Emanuele Gaudiano, who combined with chestnut gelding Chalou and grey gelding Chalou's Love PS, to claim the first and third podium places respectively. Gaudiano returned the best time of 29.62 seconds with Chalou, and later rode Chalou's Love PS to clock and 29.86 seconds. Saudi rider Abdullah Alsharbatly on bay stallion Boeckmanns Lord Pezi Junior was the runner-up finishing the routine in 29.73 seconds. The winners were crowned by Khalid Issa al-Hammadi, Senior Vice-President Operations at Qatar Airways.

The day's opening CSI3* - Special Two-Phase - 1.30m class saw Qatar's Mohammed Khalifa al-Baker show his mettle as he rode bay stallion Dukhan 3 effortlessly and emerged as the winner with the fastest and flawless time of 30.56 seconds.

Al-Baker was followed by Saudi rider Bader Alfard on bay mare Hw Cosette in second place with a time of 31.02 seconds. Egyptian rider Nour Hazem finished in third on bay stallion Lablue, registering 31.22 seconds on the clock. The winners were crowned by Omar al-Buainain, Deputy Event Director of the Championship.

The following CSI3* - Faults & Time - 1.45m class saw stiffer competition where South African Oliver Lazarus on bay mare Butterfly Ennemmel excelled to take the first place with a best time of 65.83 seconds. He was followed by Spaniard Mariano Martinez Bastida on bay gelding Belano Vd Wijnhoeve Z in the second place with a time of 65.88 seconds, while Qatar's Khalid Mohammed al-Emadi claimed the third podium spot, finishing in 66.47 seconds on darkbay mare Chikita O. The winners were crowned by Salem Abdullah al-Nabit, Head of Legal Affairs at Al Kass Sports.

Qatar riders stand out in CSI1*

The CSI1* - Two Phases - 1.20m class saw Qatari riders excel as Faris Saad al-Qahtani, astride dark mare Hidiene, excelled with a flawless best time of 32.44 seconds to take the top podium spot. Ibrahim Yousuf al-Mahmoud on bay gelding Hero was a close second, clocking 32.94 seconds, while Hamad Nasser al-Qadi on bay mare Happy Tina was third with a time of 33.41 seconds. The podium winners were crowned by Abdulrahman al-Kaabi, Member of the organizing committee.

The following CSI1* - Special Two-Phase - 1.10m class was won by Saudi Abed Sanosy, who rode Nina Rite E Z, flawlessly to finish with a best time of 25.01 seconds. The second place was clinched by Qatar rider Mohammed Hamza al-Kuwari astride grey mare Carte Blanche, clocking 25.2 seconds, while Saudi rider Fonoon Alhumaidan on bay stallion Matcho van de Maashorst finished third place in 25.29 seconds. The winners were crowned by Mohammed Jaber al-Khayarin, Event Director of Doha International Tour.

The Future Riders' National Competition - Optimum Time – 60cm brought to light the improving skills of the riders. This class has been added to the Tour to help prepare the growing riders and to involve them in the championship competitions with the aim of developing their abilities and skills.

The round saw the participation of 29 entrants and it was topped by Alya Hamad al-Thani, who rode Geale to finish with an ideal time of 52.22 seconds, 0.22 seconds behind the ideal time. Al Najla Abdulla al-Khulaifi, astride Peter, with an ideal time of 51.63 seconds, 0.37 seconds behind the ideal time was second, while Mohammed Talal Talal on Cascade Sammy finished as third in 52.39 seconds, 0.39 seconds behind the ideal time. Nasser al-Hajri, Sports Director of the Tour, honoured the podium winners.

