Clock Gate Collective Announces The Release Of Trust Your Government (Everything Is Fine I Promise) By Sean Ambros

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trust Your (Everything Is Fine I Promise) by Sean Ambros

Clock Gate Collective | ClockGateCollective

Trust Your Government (Everything Is Fine I Promise) by Sean Ambros

A compelling collection of stories, poems, and illustrations by Tatienne Émile, exploring themes of power and the resilience of the human spirit.

- Sean Ambros, author of "Trust Your Government"CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coinciding with the 2025 presidential inauguration, Clock Gate Collective is pleased to announce the release of "Trust Your Government (Everything Is Fine I Promise) " by Sean Ambros. This collection of novelettes, short stories, and poems explores themes of societal change, resilience, and the complexities of contemporary America. Featuring illustrations by artist Tatienne Émile, the book examines pivotal moments in recent history and invites readers to reflect on the stories shaping the nation's identity.Written during the political shifts of 2024, "Trust Your Government" responds to a year marked by challenges and transformation. The collection explores the impact of recent events on individuals and communities, offering a mix of speculative storytelling and personal reflection. The release date, coinciding with Inauguration Day 2025, underscores the book's focus on this critical transition period.Clock Gate Collective Founder Ryan Arnold describes the book as "a compelling collaboration of storytelling and visual art. Sean Ambros's thought-provoking narratives are complemented by Tatienne Émile's evocative illustrations, creating a work that fosters meaningful conversations about the choices that shape our future."Stories That Define the Collection (read excerpts here )The collection includes the following featured works:-"Writ Without Regard" explores the societal impacts of mass deportations and militarized policies, reflecting on the human consequences of unchecked power."The Last Archivist" follows a retired historian as they confront buried truths and the moral complexity of preserving history in a time of manipulation.-"While She Slept" examines the effects of restrictive reproductive laws, offering a personal lens on the consequences of systemic change.-"The Shadow Room" tells the story of a family grappling with grief and guilt, finding strength in connection and reconciliation.-"The Power, The Secrets, and the Fall" critiques the dangers of corruption within institutions, focusing on ambition and its impact on justice.Visual Storytelling by Tatienne ÉmileTatienne Émile's illustrations bring the stories in "Trust Your Government" to life. Using a blend of traditional charcoal techniques and AI-assisted tools, Émile's work enhances the emotional depth of the narratives, reflecting their themes of resilience and self-discovery.Availability and Pricing"Trust Your Government" is now available exclusively on Amazon in hardcover ($22.99), paperback ($14.99), and Kindle ($9.99) editions.<>About the AuthorSean Ambros, writing under a pen name, is a short story writer whose works explore personal growth and human connection themes. Originally from Chicago and raised across the Midwest, Ambros now resides on the coast of Maine, where he continues to craft stories that inspire reflection and engagement.About the IllustratorTatienne Émile is a visual artist who works under a pseudonym to explore themes of resistance and creativity. By blending traditional mediums with innovative techniques, Émile's work pushes boundaries and complements the emotional intensity of the narratives they accompany.About Clock Gate CollectiveClock Gate Collective is a creative organization dedicated to publishing, media production, podcasting, and art. Inspired by the Clock Gate in Youghal, Ireland, the Collective bridges tradition and modernity through bold storytelling and innovative projects. Founded by Ryan Arnold, Clock Gate Collective celebrates diverse voices and the rich tradition of storytelling. Learn more at ClockGateCollective.

Media Inquiries

DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.

+1 773-789-9782

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.