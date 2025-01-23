Plymouth Industrial REIT Inks Lease At Key St. Louis Building

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced it has executed a two-year lease at its 769,500-square-foot Class A industrial building in the Metro East submarket of St. Louis that commenced on January 15, 2025. The lease is for 600,000 square feet during the first year and 450,000 square feet during the second year with a major international manufacturing, engineering, and logistics service provider.

Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted,“We are pleased to execute a two-year lease for our St. Louis property at a rate higher than recent signings in the market, reflecting the superior quality of the asset. We will partner with the new tenant in meeting their space requirements over the coming years, while continuing to market the property to fill the remainder of the building.”

As previously announced in Plymouth's Fourth Quarter Activity Update on January 10, 2025, the new lease rate compares favorably to the expiring rent on a net effective per square foot basis as there was no free rent or tenant improvements provided, as compared to the original lease which had specific tenant requirements that influenced the lease rate.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

