Kabul Huddle Urges Government Entities, Media Outlets Cooperation

KABUL (Pajhwok): representatives during a meeting in capital Kabul have stressed access to information and said challenges still existed in this regard which needed to be addressed.

A meeting of media representatives, officials and spokesperson was held in the capital Kabul in which the participants demanded greater cooperation between government officials and media outlets.

Mawlavi Rahmatullah Naraiwal, head of the access to information at the of Information and Cultural Affairs, said the purpose of this meeting was to improve coordination between government institutions and media outlet.

Some officials said that access to information has improved now compared to the past and stressed that challenges still existed.

Abdul Qadir Munsif, Editor in Chief of Pajhwok Afghan News, said that access to information promotes public awareness and as a result officials and people could take good decisions.

He pointed out the importance of the media's timely access to information, emphasizing that this prevents the spread of rumors

He called on government officials to provide complete information to the media, adding that the media should also act professionally and responsibly in dealing with information.

Zabihullah Sadaat, director Tolo News, said that access to information has improved in the last one year but still sometimes accurate and timely information are not available.

In the continuation of this meeting, officials from media-supporting institutions emphasized the importance of timely access to information and called for the establishment of an Access to Information Commission.

Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghanistan Independent Journalist Organisation, said:“Whenever information is not available to the media, even officials are not aware of it, and it is replaced by false information from outside, which certainly does not have a good effect on people's minds.”

Abdul Qadim Viyar, director of the Journalist Safety Committee, emphasized that access to information was the right of the nation and must be given to them, he said that the problems in the area of ​​access to information had been largely resolved

He, however, added that an Access to Information Commission should be established to have executive authority and investigate departments that do not cooperate with the media.

Mawlavi Khairullah Khairkhawa, the acting minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, said that media outlets held a huge responsibility and their broadcast and publication should be in line with public interest.

He noted that there may be problems in various sectors, including the media, but assured that these challenges would be resolved with the passage of time.

Mawlavi Muhajir Farahi, deputy minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, asked spokespersons to share information with the media outlet on time and also asked media outlets to consider their religious and national responsibilities.

Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, urged greater cooperation between media outlets and government institutions and assured to cooperate in access to information.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministry of Information and Culture honored government spokespersons, media officials, and media-supporting institutions with awards.

