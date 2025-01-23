Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Use With Hookahs (LOS-251)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Preparing hookah tobacco is neither fun nor easy. It is cumbersome, imprecise, very messy, and time-consuming. The cleanup process is also equally unpleasant and dirty," said an inventor, from Brentwood, Calif., "so I invented the Hook Bullet. My design is a disposable, pre-filled, single-use, pod-style capsule of flavored tobacco, eliminating the mess typically associated with manually packing a hookah bowl with moist tobacco, and it is ready for use right out of the box."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient, affordable, and consistent new product for individuals who use hookahs, and provides a retail friendly design for tobacco proprietors such as smoke shops, gas stations, convenience stores, and hookah bars. The Hook Bullet enables preparation of their choice of flavored tobacco easily and quickly. As a result, it eliminates the need to manually pack a hookah bowl with tobacco, cover the hookah bowl with aluminum foil, poke holes in aluminum foil, and clean out the bowl when done.

The invention features a compact and disposable design that is easy to use and easy to discard, measurably saving time and effort related to the preparation and cleanup associated with using a hookah. This product is ideal for individuals who use hookahs and new hookah users.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-251, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

