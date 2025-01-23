Handel's Ice Cream Celebrates Thousand Oaks Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First 100 Guests Get Free Ice Cream for a Year on Jan. 30, Plus More Sweet Surprises

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream , serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is continuing its exciting expansion across California with the opening of its newest location in Thousand Oaks. The beloved 80-year-old brand will officially open its doors on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 a.m., kicking off a three-day grand opening celebration. The event will be packed with music, opportunities to win exclusive Handel's swag, and, of course, delicious ice cream.To make the opening extra sweet, the first 100 guests in line on January 30 will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year! Guests can also try their luck on the Spin & Win Wheel for additional chances to win prizes, including Free Ice Cream for a Year, every day from January 30 to February 1 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.*The new Handel's location is proudly led by the Ogden-Kesler family, including Joseph Ogden, John and Amy Ogden, and Cole and Rachel Kesler. This family of franchisees has expanded the Handel's brand across California and Utah.“I grew up in Southern California and my family has always been passionate about delicious frozen treats – whether it be ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, anything! When our family first experienced Handel's, we knew we needed to be part of the brand. We opened our first location in 2018 in Orange County and are so excited to continue expanding the brand for more communities to enjoy,” Cole Kesler, Co-owner of Handel's Thousand Oaks.“We look forward to celebrating our newest location with area Thousand Oaks residents and visitors!”The 1,800-square-foot store is located at The Oaks Mall, next to the AMC theaters. It offers walk-up windows for easy ordering, a beautiful outdoor courtyard, and an Ice Cream Making Window where guests can watch ice cream being made.Handel's Thousand Oaks will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.“Thousand Oaks is an amazing, family-oriented community. It is one of the most beautiful areas in the greater Los Angeles area known for upscale shopping and fantastic restaurants. We're thrilled to add to this community with one of the most beautiful Handel's we've ever built,” said Joseph Ogden, Co-owner of Handel's Thousand Oaks.For more information about Handel's Thousand Oaks, including upcoming events, visit or follow them on Instagram @Handelsthousandoaks.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel's legacy was created by Alice Handel and later led by Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single scoop shop into a flourishing chain. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made on site at our ice cream parlors, upholding Alice's commitment to quality and the best tasting ice cream served in abundance to our guests. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally. In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World. Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit .

