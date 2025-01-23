Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch Named A 'Top Consulting Firm CEO Of 2024'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "In today's changing landscape of technological advancement, economic uncertainty and geoeconomic fragmentation, cybersecurity is more important than ever," said Lynch. "I'm honored to lead an organization dedicated exclusively to helping clients manage risk and share this award with all Optiv teammates who work tirelessly to accelerate business progress and unlock opportunity for our clients, partners, people and communities."

Candidates for TCR's annual Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs list are carefully reviewed for their demonstrated leadership, reputation, track records and contributions. The list, and other TCR publications, is distributed to more than 68,000 executives and investors.

"These CEOs are rising to the challenge, leading their firms through complex initiatives amidst rapidly advancing technology and shifting market dynamics," according to TCR. "Through their ability to inspire and coordinate large organizations, they guide their firms not only to adapt to change but lead it, positioning them as essential partners in long-term success."

Since joining Optiv in 2020, Lynch has helped grow the company's workforce to more than 2,700 employees who serve over 6,000 clients worldwide. Recently, he led Optiv in the creation of Optiv Market System (OMS) , a revolutionary single reference architecture for cybersecurity. The only taxonomy of its kind, OMS addresses the critical business challenge of maintaining robust security in an era of AI-driven threats and complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments while delivering comprehensive and integrated services, technology and solutions across all cybersecurity domains.

Learn more about OMS here: #our-controls-mapping-taxonomy

A board director for Optiv, Lynch also serves as an advisory board member for Ten Eleven Ventures and a member of The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council, Forbes Technology Council and CNBC's CEO Council. His decades-long career has made him a coveted thought leader at conferences and in the media, and he's a regular lecturer on the topics of growth, strategy and cybersecurity.

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit .

