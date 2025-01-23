WEFTEC Achieves Platinum Sustainable Event Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Achieving the highest level of certification to the Events Council's Sustainable Event Standards is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and commitment to advancing practices that benefit the communities we serve," said Stephanie Jones, WEF's Managing Director of Event Strategy. "EIC's Sustainable Event Standards have provided us with a clear path to elevate our efforts and set a new benchmark for sustainable events in our industry."

The EIC Sustainable Event Standards were created through a global collaborative process with participation from subject matter experts in all sectors. They provide a framework for collaboration and a strong focus on guidance and metrics so that event professionals at all stages of their sustainability journey have the support needed to implement and measure sustainable practices.

"This milestone reflects our mission to not only inspire innovation in the water sector but also to lead by example in minimizing our environmental footprint," said Ralph Exton, Executive Director of WEF. "I'm extremely proud of our WEF events team and all our staff who contributed to this achievement."

The standards specify performance criteria in the areas of organizational management; marketing; communications and engagement; climate action; water management; materials and circularity; supply chain management; diversity, equity and inclusion; accessibility; and social impact. "WEFTEC's achievement exemplifies what is possible when event organizers commit to integrating sustainability into every facet of their operations," said Amy Calvert, CEO of the Events Industry Council. "This certification not only reflects WEF's leadership but also demonstrates their dedication to setting a high standard for environmental and social responsibility in the events industry."

The Alliance for Audited Media, a not-for-profit auditing organization, performed the independent third-party certification of WEFTEC's compliance with the Event Organizer standard.

"Certifying WEFTEC at the PLATINUM level highlights their extraordinary commitment to sustainability and transparency. We applaud WEF's team on this achievement," said Richard Murphy, CEO, president and managing director, Alliance for Audited Media.

About WEF

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of more than 30,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world. Established in 1928, WEF's mission is to inspire the water community in pursuit of human and environmental well-being. WEF's goals are to attract and develop a passionate workforce, cultivate a purpose-driven community to sustainably solve water challenges for all, and lead the transformation to the circular water economy. Learn more at wef .

About Industry Events Council

The Events Industry Council's global federation includes 33 Association Members representing 103,500 individuals and 19,500 entities, and 22 Corporate Members with global operations and event teams in countries around the world.

EIC is the global champion for event professionals and event industry excellence. It promotes high standards and professionalism in the events industry with the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) program and signature program activities. The CMP credential is recognized globally as the badge of excellence in the events industry. The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education and a rigorous exam. Learn more at .

About The Alliance for Audited Media

As the largest not-for-profit media assurance organization, the Alliance for Audited Media delivers impartial, credible data to help media buyers buy and sellers sell. AAM works alongside the media and advertising industry to establish standards that can be verified independently, ensuring the legitimacy of the businesses that drive media's progress. AAM also provides verification for compliance programs including brand safety, privacy, sustainability and tech assurance. Learn more at auditedmedia .

