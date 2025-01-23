Burson Appoints Google, Starbucks Veteran Simon Redfern As UK CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burson has appointed former Google, Starbucks and Salesforce communications leader Simon Redfern as its new UK chief executive, PRovoke can reveal.



Redfern has spent the past 12 years in senior in-house roles, latterly as director of communications for UK communications regulator Ofcom for the past four years.



Previously, he spent nearly two years with as director of public affairs, Europe, having previously served as VP communications, EMEA, at Salesforce . Redfern also spent five years with Starbucks with progressive experience in corporate affairs, rising to VP corporate affairs, EMEA. Redfern worked with now-Burson CEO Corey duBrowa at Salesforce, Google and Starbucks.



Before his in-house career, Redfern spent 12 years at agencies in London, having served as a partner at Pagefield, as associate director at Fishburn Hedges and as a director at Connect Public Affairs.



The appointment follows the departure of Burson UK CEO Simon Whitehead, who is joining Portland as CEO.



Burson EMEA CEO Scott Wilson said:“The UK is a high-priority market for brands seeking global growth and influence. The economic strength, strategic position and global influence of the UK make it a critical market for brands seeking to grow their international footprint, build reputation and connect with a variety of stakeholders.



“Simon's deep experience and expertise will be of great value to our strategically important Burson UK business as well as a tremendous asset to our clients, partners and potential clients. Under his leadership, I am confident that Burson UK will become an even more powerful engine for value creation for both our clients and our talent.”



Redfern added:“Burson is truly the gold standard in helping clients navigate the most consequential issues facing their businesses. I'm incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead such a talented team. My focus will be on empowering our people to bring bold and innovative ideas to our clients, fostering a culture of purpose, and giving the team the support to excel so we can achieve great things together.”

