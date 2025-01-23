Intimidation Row: Ramesh Bidhuri Hits Back At CM Atishi, Says She Has No Campaign Workers Left

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, has alleged that Delhi Chief Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lacks campaign workers in the constituency.

Bidhuri claimed that CM Atishi is resorting to false allegations to create controversy, instead of showcasing her achievements during her decade-long tenure in Kalkaji.

Responding to a released by CM Atishi, in which she reportedly identifies a person intimidating and assaulting AAP workers as his nephew, Bidhuri clarified, "I want to state clearly that he is not my nephew. I have filed a complaint with the police and the Election Commission, urging them to investigate this video and expose the AAP's misleading tactics."

Speaking to IANS, Bidhuri asserted, "Atishi has no campaign workers and has failed to organise a single meeting in her constituency, especially in areas like Gali No. 8 to 16. The roads remain broken, and the sewers are neglected. If she had workers, she could produce at least one photograph from any meeting she has held."

He further criticised her approach, stating, "She has earned the nickname 'cake minister' for merely attending children's birthday celebrations with cakes. That's been her most visible activity in recent months."

Bidhuri accused CM Atishi of attempting to divert public attention and avoiding discussions about her track record. "She openly said that I haven't done any work in Kalkaji. But if you visit the area, you'll see my nameplate on the community centre I built. She hasn't noticed it because she doesn't visit the locality," he told IANS.

He added, "Atishi once claimed she would vote for the BJP if she found a single achievement of mine in Kalkaji. Now, will she cast her vote for the BJP?"

The Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from Kalkaji making it into a three-cornered contest in this high-profile battle.

Voting will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.