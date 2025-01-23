Emirates Islamic Hosts Week-Long Gaming Tournament For Football Enthusiasts And Gamers In Collaboration With Visa

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



The Emirates Islamic Ultimate Clash is taking place at Dubai Festival City Mall till 26 January 2025

Prizes to be won include a grand cash prize of AED 25,000 and a 5 Pro console daily Event reflects bank's commitment to connect with the younger generation through innovative and interactive platforms.

Dubai, UAE,January 2025: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic institutions in the UAE, has announced the launch of The Emirates Islamic Ultimate Football Clash, a week-long gaming tournament. The event, being held in partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is taking place at Dubai Festival City Mall till 26 January 2025 and brings together gaming enthusiasts who will enjoy a week full of engaging activities, influencer appearances and the chance to win exciting prizes.

Participants will compete throughout the event on the EA Sports FC 25 game, culminating in the finals on 26 January 2025, where the grand winner will be awarded a cash prize of AED 25,000. Additionally, raffle draws will be held, and seven PlayStation 5 Pro consoles will be given away to participants. The event will serve as a valuable platform to highlight Emirates Islamic's youth-focused financial offerings, rewards, and initiatives that support their aspirations while fostering responsible financial habits.

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally among youth and adults. With the UAE Gaming Market projected to reach around USD 754.2 million by 2030, this presents a significant opportunity to engage with this demographic and tap into this growing sector 2.





Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic, said:“As a leading Islamic bank in the region, we are always exploring new, innovative and engaging ways to tap into the interests and passions of diverse customer segments to better understand and address their specific needs. We are excited to partner with Visa for The Emirates Islamic Ultimate Football Clash, an event catering to our younger target audiences interested in gaming and esports. We look forward to an exhilarating event and wish all the participating gaming enthusiasts' the very best for the tournament.”

Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for UAE – Visa, said:“Gaming presents a significant opportunity for digital payments in GCC, as it continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the region[1]. That is why we are pleased to partner with Emirates Islamic for The Emirates Islamic Ultimate Football Clash. Connecting with youth through their passions is also a key priority for Visa and this event provides a platform for gamers and football enthusiasts to showcase their skills. The event also aligns with our commitment to creating innovative and interactive experiences. We look forward to an exciting week of competition, fun, and rewarding moments for all participants.”