R-Day Preparations: 3 Officers Suffer Heart Attacks In J & K's Kishtwar, Airlifted To Jammu
Date
1/23/2025 9:03:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three officers on Thursday suffered heart attacks in the Kishtwar area, following which they were airlifted to government medical college Jammu.
An official said that assistant director fisheries, chief medical officer and naib tehsildar suffered heart attack during Republic day celebration preps, reported news agency KNO.
He said that the officers were airlifted to GMC Jammu for treatment and their condition is said to be stable.
