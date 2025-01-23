Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 Sanction List Released At Indirammaindlu.Telangana.Gov.In Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Telangana on January 23 released the final beneficiary list of the initiative Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 on the official website at . The initiative aims to provide affordable housing opportunities for all citizens without a roof over their heads.

Under the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme Phase 1, the authorities aim to construct 4.5 lakh residences in all 119 constituencies across the state.

Launched on March 11, 2024, the scheme was announced by Chief Revanth Reddy, who promised to provide low-cost affordable housing facilities for all the homeless citizens or those who are residing in Kaccha houses. The scheme was implemented to specially target transgenders, sanitation workers, agricultural workers, and Dalit and disabled citizens.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries would receive ₹5 lakh each to build a house. The total budget for the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 was set at ₹22,000 crore.

Steps to check Indiramma Illu Sanction List 2025:

a) Visit the official website of the scheme at

b) Click on the application search option on the website.

c) Enter your mobile number, application number, Aadhaar number or FSC card number in the relevant boxes.

d) After entering the details, you have to click on the submit button.

e) You will see the Indiramma Illu Sanctioned List.

Steps to check Indiramma Illu Sanction List 2025 status:

a) Visit the official website of the scheme at

b) After this, applicants need to click on the beneficiary status option.

c) Enter your application number in the box.

d) After entering all the details, you have to click on the submit button.

Who is eligible for this assistance?

a) Citizens who are residing permanently in Telangana are eligible to apply.