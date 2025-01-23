Oman, Bulgaria Reaffirm Commitment To Peaceful Solutions In Regional, Int'l Matters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Omani of Foreign Affairs Bader Al-Busaidi and his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful solutions in regional and international matters for strengthened security.

In a statement, Oman's of Foreign Affairs said that during the two sides' meeting, Al-Busaidi discussed bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields of mutual interest, in addition to exchanging point of views on the latest regional and international developments.

The Bulgarian Minister expressed appreciation for Oman's humanitarian and diplomatic role, particularly its efforts in securing the release of the (Galaxy Leader) ship crew, which included Bulgarian nationals.

For his part, Al-Busaidi stressed the Sultanate believes in the vital role of diplomacy in enhancing regional and international stability and achieving peace.

Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday the success of the Sultanate's efforts to release the ship crew of (Galaxy Leader) detained in Yemen, numbering 25 people of different nationalities including Bulgarians. (end)

