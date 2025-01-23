Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA On Engineer Rashid’S Bail Plea

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 23 (IANS) Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the bail application moved by Lok Sabha member from J&K's Baramulla constituency, Engineer Rashid.

“Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the NIA in response to a plea moved by Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chief and Baramulla Member of Parliament (MP), Engineer Rashid seeking bail,” Chief Spokesperson of the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Inam-un-Nabi wrote on X.

He added that Engineer Rashid through the plea has sought directions from the High Court to the trial court judge to expedite a decision on his pending regular bail application.

“Alternatively, he has requested the Delhi High Court to adjudicate the matter and make a ruling on the bail. The next date of hearing is January 30, 2025,” he said.

This plea is seen as part of Engineer Rashid's ongoing legal battle to secure his release from prolonged incarceration.

The AIP leadership has consistently maintained that the charges against their leader are politically motivated and aimed at silencing his advocacy for the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

AIP has expressed hope for a fair and expeditious ruling in the case.

Engineer Rashid fought the Lok Sabha elections from Tihar Jail and won the election against Omar Abdullah with a margin of over two lakh votes.

He was released on interim bail to attend to his ailing parents. During that period, he extensively campaigned for AIP leaders in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Despite Engineer Rashid pulling crowds during his public speeches, he was unable to translate his apparent popularity into votes.

AIP won just one Assembly seat in the elections. His brother won from the Langate Assembly constituency of Kupwara district.

Langate Assembly constituency was represented by Engineer Rashid twice before he chose to fight for the Lok Sabha elections.