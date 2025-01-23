Swiss Stock Market Continues To Bet On Trump
Date
1/23/2025 7:48:31 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
The Swiss stock market continued the gains of recent days on Wednesday. The Swiss Market index (SMI) closed in positive territory for the 12th time this year and above the 12,200 mark for the first time since October 2024.
This content was published on
January 23, 2025 - 09:00
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Börse wettet weiter auf Trump
Original
Read more: Schweizer Börse wettet weiter auf Trum
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The reason for this was the perceived“spirit of optimism” in the US, according to the market. In recent weeks, there have been increasing signs that the economic strengths in the US clearly outweigh the weaknesses. Moreover, the risks have already been priced in, said one market observer.
The SMI closed 0.80% higher at 12,207.89 points. Other European indices such as the DAX in Frankfurt (+1.0%) and the CAC 40 in Paris (+0.9%) also rose. In the US, the Dow Jones was up in the early evening (+0.3%).
+ Swiss health minister criticises Trump's exit from WHO
Swiss engineering firm ABB (+3.7%) led the blue chips, benefiting from Trump's plans to speed up the approval process for oil, gas and electricity projects.
Pharmaceutical heavyweights provide support
The SMI heavyweights Roche (+1.3%) and Novartis (+0.4%), which will present their annual figures next week, were also driven by market sentiment.
“AI fantasy” brought the chip supplier VAT a price increase of 2.0%. The previous evening, US President Trump had announced a $500 billion (£453 billion) project for AI infrastructure.
Finally, investors also invested in the crisis-proof currency gold. In the early evening, the value of gold exceeded the CHF2,500 mark, reaching a new all-time high. Specifically, the price of gold stood at CHF2504.28.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
MENAFN23012025000210011054ID1109121894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.