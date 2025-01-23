Cathie Wood Chooses To Avoid Investing In Trump Coin, Prefer The 'Big Three' Assets

(MENAFN- Breaking) Renowned investor Cathie Wood has expressed skepticism regarding the newly announced“Trump Coin,” citing a lack of utility for the digital token.

Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, stated that while she believes in the long-term potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, she sees no significant use case for the Coin. She emphasized the importance of utility and real-world applications for digital assets to drive adoption and value.

During a recent interview, Wood highlighted the fact that many companies and projects in the space are focused on solving real-world problems and providing innovative solutions. She pointed out that simply creating a token with a famous figure's name without a clear purpose or utility may not garner long-term success.

With the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles, there is a trend towards creating unique and valuable crypto assets backed by art, music, or other intellectual property. Wood suggested that the focus should be on creating meaningful and impactful projects that offer utility and tangible benefits to users.

As an advocate for disruptive technologies and innovation, Cathie Wood continues to monitor the crypto market and invest in projects that show potential for long-term growth and sustainability.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.